Switcheo Market Cap Tops $26.92 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $26.92 million and $576,069.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,645,407,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,645,059 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

