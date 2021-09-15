Symbol Market Cap Reaches $750.82 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $750.82 million and $2.67 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,939,270,603 coins and its circulating supply is 5,496,194,200 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

