SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $51,861.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $51,861.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00433172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.01053142 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,747,951 coins and its circulating supply is 120,086,366 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

