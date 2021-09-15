Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $182.50

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 76901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.86.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

