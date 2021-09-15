Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $42,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.