Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

