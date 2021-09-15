Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 72.8% in August

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSMXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 43,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. Sysmex has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

