T Kendall Hunt Sells 26,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83.

OSPN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $821.91 million, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneSpan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

