T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 284.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.