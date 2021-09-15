T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 49,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 219,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

