T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 181,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,467. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

