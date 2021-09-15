T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $48,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $212.88 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

