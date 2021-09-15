Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.38. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

