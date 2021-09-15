Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.35. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on TALO shares. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,946,151 shares of company stock worth $51,190,067. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

