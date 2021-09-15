Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE TVE traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.83. 6,615,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,726. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.