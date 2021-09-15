Tamarack Valley Energy’s (TVE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

TVE traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,066. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

