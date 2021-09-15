Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,207,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TNDM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.36. 855,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

