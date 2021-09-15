Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Up 9.2%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 2,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.