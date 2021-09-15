Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.0823 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $29,245.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00431720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.68 or 0.01045822 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

