Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Target worth $285,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 114,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

