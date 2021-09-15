Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 445.1% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,165,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

