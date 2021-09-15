Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.30% of Tata Motors worth $42,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

