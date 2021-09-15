Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLTZY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

