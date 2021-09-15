Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,566,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 374.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $431.39 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

