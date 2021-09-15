Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELDF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

