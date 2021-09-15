Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 26,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

