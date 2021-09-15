Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 26,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
