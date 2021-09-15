Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telit Communications stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Telit Communications has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications Plc develops, markets and sells cellular, Global Navigation Satellite System. The firm’s products and services are sold directly and indirectly, through a network of distributors, solution providers, engineering/design firms, device manufacturers and system integrators. It operates through the following business segments: IoT Products and Cloud & Connectivity Services.

