Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.22. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 183,871 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

