Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TLS opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Telos by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

