Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in August

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSYY shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Telstra has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

