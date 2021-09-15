TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. TEMCO has a market cap of $20.49 million and $1.02 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.60 or 0.07174641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.41 or 0.99318811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00862483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

