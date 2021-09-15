Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

