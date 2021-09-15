Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.34

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 70780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.