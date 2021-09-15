Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Tops $480,221.21

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Tendies has a total market cap of $480,221.21 and approximately $75,244.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

