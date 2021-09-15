TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.14 million and $110,963.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00289062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00223453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00142806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

