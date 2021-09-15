Ternoa (CAPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $299,457.00

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $299,457.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00186801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.93 or 0.07403879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.94 or 1.00289265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.00890724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,134,375 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

