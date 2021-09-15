TerraUSD Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $151.37 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005503 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012585 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,581,297,488 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.