Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.92

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 4321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

