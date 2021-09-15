Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $751.00. The stock had a trading volume of 552,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a market capitalization of $743.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $695.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

