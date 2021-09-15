Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $744.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $695.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.15. The company has a market capitalization of $737.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

