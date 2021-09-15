Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 112,346 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,812. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.