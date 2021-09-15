Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,239. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

