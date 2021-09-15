Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

