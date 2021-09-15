TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.