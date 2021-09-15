The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

