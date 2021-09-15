The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,779 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 78,187 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.