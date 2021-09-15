The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

BK opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 78,187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

