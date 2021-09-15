The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $225.79

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.79 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 211.36 ($2.76). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78), with a volume of 9,133 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.98. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.