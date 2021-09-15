The Buckle, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. 11,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,874,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Buckle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of The Buckle worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

