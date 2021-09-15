The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 4.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $96,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,597. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

